The Blackduck Development Corp. met for its monthly meeting Wednesday morning to discuss the upcoming apartment housing project and to welcome Choice Therapy to the community.

Mary Thompson from the Headwaters Regional Development Corp. in Bemidji spoke at length about where the proposed apartment complex stands at this time.

The 10-unit, single story complex is proposed to be built in north Blackduck and will feature six two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units.

BDC members traveled to Bemidji last week to view an apartment building that was constructed by the interested contractor, Tim Mrzek.

BDC President Dwight Kalvig said he was “impressed” with the apartment complex in Bemidji and City Administrator Christina Regas was pleased with the amount of storage space in the units, she said. BDC members toured both one-and-two-bedroom units.

Thompson said Mrzek hopes to break ground next spring and begin construction.

Other items discussed:

Choice Therapy held an open house on Thursday with an official ribbon-cutting. Joe Kapaun said there are two physical therapists in the Blackduck office as well as a new athletic trainer who will be working with Blackduck School District Athletic Director Ryan Grow on some sports conditioning for student athletes.

BDC member Steve Cochems announced Anderson Fabrics is hosting a recruitment open house today from 5-7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 17.

Dr. Jenna Maus of JM Chiropractic is open for business. She will be working in Blackduck on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The next BDC meeting will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Good Samaritan Community Room.