Blackduck volunteer recognized for national award

For more than four decades, Jean Slindee has been giving back to Blackduck.

Starting in 1970, Slindee volunteered to serve lunches with the Red Cross and has given countless hours visiting with the residents of the Good Samaritan Society-Blackduck.

Slindee recently was one of two Minnesota recipients of the Volunteer of the Year award by the Care Providers of Minnesota.

“She’s very conscious that people are included in things and invited to stuff,” said Roxann Roberts, Senior Housing Manager. “She sits and does one-on-ones with people who need extra visits. If people are sick or having family issues, she’s the first one to go and visit with them.”

Slindee grew up in La Crosse, Wis., and lived in Montana for a number of years with her late husband, Neal, and three sons, Eric, Peter and Phil. When Neal was offered a job in Blackduck as school principal, the family relocated to Minnesota.

Before volunteering with the Good Samaritan Society, Slindee was on many advisory boards and was a den mother when her sons were in Boy Scouts.

“I seemed to get on every advisory board that there was. I got on the board for the senior center and worked on the finance end of that,” she said. “I’m not afraid to ask for money when it’s not for me. I’m real gutsy. In those days, grants were easy to get. All you needed was somebody who could write a good letter.”

As far as giving her time, Slindee admits she loves older people.

“I have always liked older people. I just loved older people. They’re so interesting. They’ve got such interesting pasts and have done such awesome stuff,” she said. “So I’m fascinated by them and have been since early on, since high school age. It’s just natural.”

Slindee said her husband wanted her to stay home with their three sons but after her sons were enrolled in school, she had a lot of time on her hands.

“I had already been involved in volunteering, so I just expanded it,” she said. “Before we had a nursing home here, five of us from church volunteered at the one in Kelliher.”

Slindee’s impact on the residents of the Good Samaritan has been profound.

“She’s just always willing to help out and sit with somebody,” said Jackie Rentz of the Good Samaritan, who nominated Slindee. “We had a resident that needed constant one-on-ones and she volunteered to come over twice a day and just sit for hours with the resident. You just don’t have the staff for that but she volunteered right away.”

“It doesn’t matter who they are. She follows our mission,” Rentz said, and Roberts added, “She’s kind to everyone.”

The award for Volunteer of the Year will be presented on Nov. 15 in Bloomington.