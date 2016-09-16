Good Samaritan-Blackduck awarded for commitment to quality

The Good Samaritan Society-Blackduck held a celebratory picnic Tuesday night in recognition of being awarded the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award “for its dedication to improving the lives of the residents through quality care,” according to a press release.

Several staff members will travel to Nashville to receive the award plaque, said Jennifer Dreher, MDS Nurse of the Good Samaritan.

Dreher also said staff is striving to improve its care and they’ve set a goal to earn the Silver Award come next year.

In conjunction with the Bronze Award, Andrea Major was introduced as the new administrator. Major, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead after completing seven internships in various healthcare-related fields.

“I grew up in Grand Rapids, and I have family that lives right between Blackduck and Grand Rapids,” Major said.

“I grew up camping in the area and I’ve known the area and I love northern Minnesota, all the lakes and woods. I saw the posting and I heard about Good Sam in college and what a great organization they are. I’m really attracted to the faith-based organization...So far it’s been great.”