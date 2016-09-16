The fact she is the only female is irrelevant.

"Haley is one of those kids who is one of the harder workers on the team as far as being at practice and doing what's asked of her," said head coach Jeff Volk. "She works hard constantly, she does the right thing, she listens (and) she's a very coachable kid. There's never any quit in her."

Murray first joined the football team in the sixth grade at tight end, a position she continues to play, now in her sophomore year.

"She's stepped up and has improved herself; last year she took up long-snapping -- snapping to the punters on fourth down -- we didn't really have anybody that could do that and Haley really stepped up and said she wanted to learn," he said. "She's become extremely improved in that aspect."

Both Murray and Volk said there has never been any conflict with the other players on the team.

"We don't look at Haley as the one girl on the team," Volk said. "Everybody looks at her as just another one of their teammates."

As for her parents, Murray said they've been very supportive of her and her father’s only concern was a potential injury.

“She’s always been athletic,” said Donna Murray, Haley’s mother. “She played baseball with boys growing up.”

Murray cites former Drakes wide receiver Tanner Depew and current running back Ike Volk as inspirations.

“The reason I found Tanner inspirational was because he didn’t let anything stand in his way,” she said. “He was full of determination, has a huge heart for the game, and from my very first day of varsity practice, he was just cool with the fact that I play.”

“I find Isaac to be an inspiration because, like Tanner, he loves the game. You can tell when you see him play,” said Haley’s, whose favorite NFL team is the Cincinnati Bengals.

“She still goes out and does a good job,” Volk said. “She’s just another player on the team to everyone, so hats off to her. She goes out and works just as hard as everyone else and she does a good job at it.”