Public meeting on panfish in Cass County

HACKENSACK -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold a public meeting to provide information and ask for comments on a proposal to put in place five-fish bag limits for sunfish and black crappie on Little Webb and Moccasin lakes, and a five-fish bag limit for sunfish on Thirteen Lake in Cass County.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Woodrow Township Hall, 1133 County Road 11 NW in Hackensack.

Currently, there is a statewide possession limit of 10 crappie and 20 sunfish on each of the three lakes.

Those unable to attend the public meeting may submit written comments to Doug Schultz, DNR area fisheries, 07316 State Highway 371 NW, Walker, MN 56484, or via email to doug.w.schultz@state.mn.us, or by telephone at (218) 547-1683. All comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. Oct. 15.

Public comments will also be accepted during an open house held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at the DNR central office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul.