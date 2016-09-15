Megorden named new campus pastor at BSU

BEMIDJI -- The Board of Directors of Bemidji Lutheran Campus Ministry recently announced the ministry has secured the services of The Rev. Tim Megorden.

Megorden will serve as the new campus pastor serving both students and faculty and BSU. Megorden will assist with weekly worship services on campus, along with weekly bible studies and pastoral counseling for students and faculty.

Megorden has 30 years of experience as a campus pastor serving at Concordia College Moorhead, the University of North Dakota and Stout University.