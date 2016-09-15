Face it TOGETHER held a grand opening celebration Thursday at the Face It TOGETHER office, 408 Beltrami Ave., Suite 100. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Kevin Kirby, CEO of Face it TOGETHER, and Margot Kelsey, executive director of the Face It TOGETHER Bemidji program, share a laugh Thursday during the grand opening celebration. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The leaders of Face It TOGETHER’s Bemidji chapter, located on Beltrami Avenue downtown, invited the public into its new space for a grand opening celebration that featured a speech by the organization’s CEO Kevin Kirby.

“It’s such a relief to be to this point where we can finally open our doors and help people,” said Margot Kelsey, executive director of the program’s Bemidji branch. “It’s exciting.”

Face It TOGETHER, a nonprofit with locations across the country, is designed to help addicts recover by connecting them with coaches who are also in recovery and directing them to other resources. Kelsey said the Bemidji chapter received five calls Thursday from people hoping to set up appointments.

The organization has two employees -- Kelsey and Lead Recovery Coach Mike Davis -- and eight volunteers trained in recovery coaching.

Kirby said Face It TOGETHER decided to open a chapter in Bemidji because they were invited.

“We were invited in by folks with the capacity to affect transformational change,” Kirby said. “That’s our requirement and it happened in Bemidji.”

Face It TOGETHER uses a peer-to-peer coaching model to help people with chemical dependency issues recover. The coaches are all people who have faced addiction themselves and are required to have been in recovery for one year in order to volunteer.

“We are doing it because it’s something that is important to us, it’s something that’s heartfelt to us,” Davis said. “This is something that’s near and dear to us, something that we went through, and we want to help other people not have to go through this ever again.”

The organization also focuses on ending the stigma of addiction by treating it like any other disease. Warren Larson, the chair of the Bemidji chapter’s board, compared the support he received when he was diagnosed with cancer to the lack of support many addicts see.

“I think it’s pretty quiet,” Larson said of the support. “There are our friends and neighbors suffering from a disease.”

To volunteer with Face It TOGETHER visit www.faceitbemidji.org.