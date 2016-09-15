BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County chapters of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties have opened up shop in Bemidji recently with the hope that voters will stop in and pick up a few signs.

The GOP's campaign headquarters opened at 1008 Paul Bunyan Drive NW while the DFL has set up its center downtown at 401 BeltramI Ave. NW. According to chairs of both local parties, the office locations can change every election cycle depending on what's available.

While both locations are now filled with plenty of signs, though, Beltrami County DFL Chair Steve Nelson said there's not as many as years past because of the lack of statewide elections. In 2016, none of the incumbent Democrats including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken and Gov. Mark Dayton are up for elections, making the November races much more localized.

Even with less candidates on the ballot, however, Nelson said the DFL office will still be quite busy, as staff will be using the headquarters to make phone calls while also picking up information to drop literature and knock on doors.

"It gets pretty active and as it gets closer to election day, it will get even more so," Nelson said.

The Republican office also has plenty going on, with the staff both making phone calls and providing information on candidates to those who stop by. Beltrami County GOP Chair Rich Siegert said the party invites the public to come in and talk about the candidates and said people who stop in will have an opportunity to pick up campaign hats and t-shirts along with signs.

At both party offices, signs for the presidential election are also available, with Donald Trump banners at the GOP location and Hillary Clinton signs at the DFL's downtown office.

Siegert said the GOP office will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. The DFL meanwhile will have its location open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

"Come on by and visit," Nelson said. "Sometimes we get people just dropping by who want to talk about the candidates. We certainly encourage that."

Along with setting up their offices, the local parties are also busy setting up events. On Thursday for example, the county Republicans held a fundraiser and brought in six local candidates to speak including Dave Hughes, who's running for the Seventh Congressional District and Stewart Mills who's vying for Eighth.

The DFL also has an event coming up at their headquarters on Sept. 26 with a watch party for the first presidential debate between Clinton and Trump.

If a person goes to either office, they'll likely see signs for candidates in the following races: