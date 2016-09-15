BEMIDJI -- A scheduled stop in Bemidji by the Minnesota Vikings' Gjallahorn, which is played at the start the NFL team's home games, was cancelled Thursday.

Originally set to be in front of the Paul and Babe the Blue Ox statues as part of its Sound the North Tour, the Vikings officials instead made the decision to call off the visit after being informed about a paint project for the legendary lumberjack.

"I couldn't guarantee that they could get a good picture if Paul and Babe weren't painted," said Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce President Lori Paris, who was in contact with the Vikings. "It's not a good reflection on us and that's what they were coming for. It just didn't make good sense for them."

The Sound the North Tour began in Mankato during the Vikings' training camp and had scheduled 23 stops throughout the state including visits in Park Rapids and Bemidji, both scheduled for Thursday. According to a press release on the Vikings’ website, Bemidji was the last stop on the tour.

"They mentioned they were coming at 3 p.m. and yesterday when I checked Paul he was still stripped of paint," Paris said. "I was looking out for the best interest of our Paul and wanted to make sure we put our best foot forward. It's unfortunate that we missed out on that opportunity, but the timing was not in our favor."

Attempts to reach the Vikings for comment were unsuccessful.

The Vikings will play their first regular season game in the new U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night against the rival Green Bay Packers.