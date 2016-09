BCT performs “Bedroom Farce”

BEMIDJI -- “Bedroom Farce,” a play about four couples at different stages of marriage, will be on stage this weekend. The play will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chief Theater, 314 Beltrami Ave. NW. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets are available at Iverson Corner Drug and Ken K. Thompson Jewelry. The play stars Sasha Almindinger and Norwood Hall.

