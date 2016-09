Programs at Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI -- Upcoming programs are scheduled at Lake Bemidji State Park, 3401 State Park Road. All events are free but vehicle permits are $5 for a daily permit and $25 for an annual permit to enter the State Park. The schedule is:

6 - 7 p.m. Today: Sidewalk Stop: Loggers Trivia near the Pine Lane Bathrooms.

7 p.m. Saturday: Discovering Owls at the Amphitheater.