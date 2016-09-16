Saturday Science focused on synthetic biology

BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Science Center (HSC) will host a Saturday Science program at 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 413 Beltrami Ave. NW. Attendees will be able to talk with scientists to find out about the emerging field of synthetic biology. They will participate in fun hands-on activities featuring new types of organisms, experimentation with cell functions and engineer superheroes. Saturday Science is open to the public and is free with admission to the HSC exhibit floor. Saturday Science is free for HSC members.

