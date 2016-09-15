BSU earns affordability ranking

BEMIDJI -- BSU has been named by U.S. News and World Report as one of the 10 most affordable colleges or universities in the nation for out-of-state students.

BSU does not charge out-of-state tuition, offering its $8,386 in-state rate for tuition and fees to all students, university officials said in a release.

BSU ranked seventh on the U.S. News Short List. Acorn State University, located in Lorman, Miss., led the list with annual tuition and fees of $6,552.

The U.S. News Short List, separate from the publication’s overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points, the release said. The magazine also has short lists for colleges, graduate schools and online programs to support a student’s search for a college or graduate school.

Bemidji State tied for 35th among public institutions in the Midwest region, and tied with seven other institutions for 115th among all colleges and universities, public and private, in the region in U.S. News and World Report’s America’s Best Colleges 2017, released Sept. 13. BSU has appeared on the U.S. News list of the Midwest region’s top colleges and universities each year since 2009, the release said.