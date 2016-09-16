Trout Unlimited meeting featuring Darwin Sumner and Carl Haensel

BEMIDJI -- Trout Unlimited Headwaters Chapter 642 will host a meeting featuring presentations by two respected and experienced fishing guides on Sept. 20 at C.K. Dudley’s, 6405 Bemidji Ave. N. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., a short business meeting at 6:45 p.m. and the speakers at 7:30 p.m. The speakers will be Darwin Sumner, a guide on the Red Lake Reservation and Carl Haensel, a guide, author, photographer, owner of Nambini and assistant to the organization’s state director. The meeting is open to everyone. For more information, call (218) 766-7757.

