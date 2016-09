"Let's Talk" presentation on depression by Mark Wick

BEMIDJI -- BSU Student Center for Health and Counseling will sponsor a presentation titled “Let’s Talk” by Mark Wick, St. Scholastica men's hockey coach at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Hagg-Sauer 100 on the BSU campus. Wick, the winningest coach in program history, will discuss how to identified and managed his depression.

Explore related topics: Newslocal