Crime report for Sept. 14

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

2:49 a.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for DWI after a vehicle drove into a yard and through a garage at the intersection of Little Norway SE and Roosevelt Road SE.

6:55 a.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 25500 block of 470th Street.

10:45 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for a violation of a court order at the 3000 block of Miller Road SW.

5:01 p.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 100 block of 6th Street NW in Cass Lake, Minn.

7:31 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 100 block of 6th Street NW in Cass Lake, Minn.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

9:19 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested at the intersection of Washington Avenue S and Roosevelt Road SW.

Violations/Court Orders

4:53 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on an arrest and detain hold at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.





Warrant

1:02 p.m. A 21-year-old female was arrested on a felony warrant at the 700 block of Railroad Street SE.

2:08 p.m. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.