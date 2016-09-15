BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society host the Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk, Beltrami County Sesquicentennial Edition, at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1903 Bemidji Ave. N.

Volunteers and performers will lead a walk through the cemetery and tell stories about select individuals buried there, including County Coroner Ed Achenbach, County Treasurer Earl Geil and County Commissioner A. P. Ritchie.

Cost is $5 per person and free for BCHS members. The event is free for children younger than 12. The event is sponsored by Cease Family Funeral Home. The walk will be held rain or shine and last about an hour.

For reservations or more information, call (218) 444-3376