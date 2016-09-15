NELL offers day trip

BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will offer a day trip to Itasca State Park on Sept. 29.

A bus will leave from Bagley at 8 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. The day will include a fully guided tour of the 125 year-old park with stops at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center, the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center, the Headwaters of the Mississippi, lunch at Douglas

Lodge and a cruise on the Chester Charles II.

Cost is $65, which includes bus, admission, lunch and ticket fees. For more details, call Tamara at (218) 694-2856. Reservations are required and $65 must be paid by Sept. 24. Make checks payable to NELL and send to NELL TRIP Box 585, Bagley, MN 55621 or pay at a NELL program. Include a phone number or email, so trip details can be sent before the trip.