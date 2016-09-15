Local school nights to join Girl Scouts

BEMIDJI -- Local school nights, open to all girls who want to join Girl Scouts, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lincoln, Horace May, Northern and Solway elementary schools.

During the event, parents will learn more about Girl Scouts and can sign up on site. Registration is also available online at girlscouts.org/join. Membership costs $15 per year. Scholarships and product sales help defray the cost of badges and activities.

For more information, call (218) 751-4886 or email membership@gslakesandpines.org.