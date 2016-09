BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning will host a presentation titled “Peeking in the Vault with Mr. Sherlock Holmes: Life of a Curator at the University of Minnesota Libraries” by Tim Johnson.

The presentation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. Johnson will discuss the “spectacular research collections found in the University of Minnesota libraries,” a release said.