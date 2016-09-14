Vikings’ horn to be on display near Paul and Babe

The “Sound the North” tour kicked will make its final stop Thursday in Bemidji, just prior to the Vikings regular-season home opener against Green Bay on Sunday.

BEMIDJI -- The Gjallarhorn that's blown at the start of Minnesota Vikings games will be on display in Bemidji on Thursday, making its last stop on a tour throughout the state.

The Gjallarhorn's journey began Aug. 6 at the Viking's training camp in Mankato and is ending its trip from 3 to 4 p.m. in front of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues near the Bemidji lakefront.

The "Sound of the North" tour gives Vikings fans an opportunity to view the instrument that's been a part of team history and also helps usher in a new Vikings era, the Vikings said in a release.

"Fans have received us with such excitement at each tour stop," said Vikings marketing intern Monterae Carter in the release. "We have fun props for fans to use in their photos in front of the Gjallarhorn and they get the entire family involved. A lot of people can't believe that the Vikings are in town. As soon as the truck rolls in, we draw a crowd."

While the Gjallarhorn is on display, fans are encouraged to take photos and tag them on social media using #SoundTheNorth.