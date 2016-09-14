State officials visit to assess storm damages

BEMIDJI -- Minnesota Department of Public Safety staff planned to be in Beltrami County on Wednesday and Clearwater County on Thursday, to meet with local officials and possibly survey damage from late July windstorms.

The assessment crews are part of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management division of the public safety department.

Local emergency managers reported the following estimates from their initial assessments right after the July 19-21 storms, which included heavy winds, hail and lightning strikes. Damages included thousands of fallen trees, downed power lines and roofs blown off of buildings on private property. That debris resulted in blocked roads and widespread power outages.

$289,761 in Beltrami County including the Leech Lake Reservation.

$289,137 in Clearwater County including the White Earth Reservation.

The damages do not meet federal requirements for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, but they could qualify for reimbursement through the Minnesota State Disaster Assistance Program, a release said.