Cass County man charged with assault

BEMIDJI -- A Cass Lake man faces charges of third-degree assault after allegedly beating another man with a baseball bat, breaking his wrist and jaw.

Michael Anthony Kingbird, 46, was arrested at about 2:42 a.m. Tuesday after officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 19800 block of Plantation Road Southeast in Cass Lake. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been hit with a baseball bat multiple times and had been taken to a hospital in Cass Lake, according to the criminal complaint.

Kingbird told officers the victim had arrived at the residence and approached him and two other men, the complaint said. Kingbird allegedly told officers that the victim said he had a gun, and that the victim was carrying a baseball bat. Kingbird said the victim attacked the three men, hitting one in the back of the head with the bat, before Kingbird got the bat away from the victim and “worked him over” before the victim ran away, the complaint said.

The victim told police at the hospital that he was attacked by Kingbird and the other two men. Kingbird is the only party currently held in the Beltrami County Jail.

The victim was later flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo, N.D.

Kingbird is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 26.