Cass Lake council votes to rename park

CASS LAKE--The Cass Lake City Council voted Wednesday to rename a park located at the site of a 1948 factory fire.

Pat Ryan , who grew up in Cass Lake and whose father was the sole casualty of the fire, asked the council to rename the park after him last month. The council chose to delay its decision in order to give the public a chance to comment, but unanimously approved the name change Wednesday evening.

The park will now be called Forrest E. Villiar Memorial Park, after Ryan’s father. Villiar worked in the factory, and didn’t make it out when it burned.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Ryan said after the council meeting. “I can’t think of anybody more entitled to it.”

Ryan’s daughter designed a sign the family hopes will be placed in the park that would include Forrest Villier’s name and a dedication date. Last month, Ryan also proposed that a plaque be attached to a large rock near the entrance of the park, and that the sign and rock be surrounded by plants and flowers.

Ryan, who currently lives in Superior, Wis., said the family would cover the cost of the sign.

“I just can’t thank (the city council) enough for their cooperation,” Ryan said. “It was worth all my trips up.”