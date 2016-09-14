Pictured from left are Daniel Jones, Pamela Wakanabo, Angie Hawk's daughter, and Wendell Affield while Seegmiller Services works on the concrete slab for the new garage at Hawk's home. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

John Seegmiller, left, with Jason Seegmiller, from Seegmiller Services, pour concrete for the garage slab at Angie Hawk's home on Aug. 25 in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Sheila Wakanabo stands with her daughter DeeOnna Bellanger, 2, in their new garage on Wednesday morning in Bemidji. Wakanabo lives with her mother Angie Hawk, who was awarded the Home Depot Foundation’s Veteran Housing Grant. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Angie Hawk beamed as she sat at a small table in the entryway of her home Wednesday morning.

“I can’t believe it,” she said, speaking about the new garage outside her home. “I really can’t believe it.”

Hawk has lived in her home on 23rd Street Northwest in Bemidji for the past three years. But for the 13 years prior to that, she went from couch to couch or stayed at the People’s Church.

Now she has a 20-by-24 garage.

Hawk said the garage now outside her home is thanks to her close friend Wendell Affield who applied for the Home Depot Foundation’s Veteran Housing Grant. Affield was originally friends with Angie’s husband, Deland Hawk, a fellow Vietnam War veteran, who passed away suddenly in 1999.

“He was 47,” Angie said Wednesday. “He was too young to die.”

Deland and Wendell became friends while both were attending a post traumatic stress disorder group in 1992.

Affield said he came across the Home Depot grant in an American Legion magazine.

“I thought ‘Gee, I know Angie’s been wanting a garage because she has arthritis really bad in her hands’ so we went and applied for a grant as a veteran’s widow,” said Affield, who also helped Angie find her house.

After they were awarded the $12,000 grant for the garage, they still needed to supply the slab of concrete. Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) also contributed funds. But it still wasn’t enough.

Affield then approached Knife River Materials, who donated the concrete, and Seegmiller Services, out of Laporte, who donated their time and materials for the job.

“All these organizations came together and that was really fun to see,” Affield said. “Businesses and the veteran’s organizations all collaborated to get Angie her garage.”

Angie lives in her home with her daughter, Sheila, and her grandchildren, but she keeps her doors open for those who are homeless like she was for 13 years.

“I’ve just got teenagers coming to my door and they’re homeless, too,” she said. “I gotta find these kids somewhere to stay. They can’t stay out there.”