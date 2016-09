1 / 5

Dan Plante, owner of Dan's Decorating, applies a new coat of red paint to Paul Bunyan Wednesday afternoon. Plante sandblasted the statute and applied a coat of primer before painting Paul’s red shirt. Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer 2 / 5

Dan Plante, owner of Dan's Decorating, applies a new coat of red paint to the Paul Bunyan statue Wednesday afternoon. Plante sandblasted the statute and applied a coat of primer before painting Paul’s red and black shirt. Dan's Decorating has handled the responsibility of repainting Paul and Babe since approximately 1978. The statutes are repainted roughly every six years. Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer 3 / 5

Dan Plante, owner of Dan's Decorating, painted a coat of primer to Paul Bunyan Wednesday morning. Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer 4 / 5