Childbirth education classes scheduled in October

BEMIDJI -- Offered by Sanford Bemidji in the classroom and online, “Understanding Birth” is a childbirth education course for expecting mothers. Officials recommend potential attendees register for the class approximately eight weeks before their due dates.

The classroom course will meet for four evenings and features experienced labor and delivery nurses providing information about what to expect during childbirth. Classes are scheduled 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 27 and Nov. 7 in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center east lobby, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji.

The online class offers anytime access to learn more about the childbirth experience. Log-in information and passwords are provided upon registration. The online version includes videos and interactive activities.

Both classes cost $25 and include a hospital tour.

For a complete schedule, to register or for more information, contact Sanford Bemidji’s Center for Learning Department at (218) 333-5578 or by email at education-BEM@sanfordhealth.org.