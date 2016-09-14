HCLL presents “World War II Memories”

PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host a presentation titled “World War II Memories” by Edric Clarke from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Armory Square in Park Rapids. Clarke was a young man living in England when World War II broke out in Europe. He hoped to become a pilot when he volunteered for the Royal Air Force. Although he failed the vision test, he served in the Royal Air Force from 1940 to 1946. Clarke will share his memories and his story of immigrating to the United States. The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap-accessible. Refreshments are provided.