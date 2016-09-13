The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners took a tour of road projects Tuesday morning with a stop to observe traffic on Division Street in front of Bemidji High School. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

From left: District 5 Commissioner Jim Lucachick, District 4 candidate and Hines, Minn. resident Vince Gross and Beltrami County Highway Engineer Bruce Hasbargen talk about the traffic on Division Street in front of Bemidji High School on Tuesday morning during a highway tour. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- Road projects from the past, present and future were given a once-over by Beltrami County officials Tuesday during an annual highway tour.

At one of the first stops on the tour -- at Bemidji High School to observe Division Street traffic -- County Engineer Bruce Hasbargen said the daylong trip allows the commissioners to see roads and road projects outside of their own districts.

"They get to see the results of the projects from this year, and where the future projects will be. It's not just next year's, but those scheduled out in our five-year improvement program," Hasbargen said. "It weighs on their approval of the five-year plan. I'm constantly looking at the engineering side, but there's a political side, too. That's where the commissioners' tour comes in."

According to Hasbargen, more than 60 routes were checked as part of Tuesday's tour, including stops at 2016 projects. The county’s five projects this year included:

Resurfacing work on 35 miles of highway on County Roads 20, 22, 32, 47/Main Street in Blackduck, 30/Alvwood Road in Blackduck and the city of Blackduck Frontage Road.

Resurfacing work on County Road 39, a holdover from 2015.

Reconstruction of County Road 402 near Oak Hills Christian College, including the addition of curbs, gutters, a sidewalk and lighting.

A safety project to pave shoulders and add rumble strips on County Road 15 from Puposky to Nebish.

A safety project to install lights on stop signs for night use at 28 intersections.

"We can talk about it at meetings and work sessions, but this is a better insight into what's really happening," said District 1 Commissioner Keith Winger, who was on his third road tour. "We tend to care about road problems in our district from our constituents, but we take the road tour like this and we find out that maybe somebody else's roads are worse. We serve the entire county, so when we're making a motion, we have to do what's best for the whole county."

For future projects, the tour's stop at Bemidji High School near Division Street was an opportunity to observe the amount of traffic that passes through in the morning hours.

"We looked at the traffic flow and watched the left-turning traffic into the school," Hasbargen said. "We were also looking at the street because of the potential school (Gene Dillon Elementary) going into the west. Right now, we're talking about the impact that the traffic will have on those intersections on the stretch of road.

The future Gene Dillon Elementary is being built for the school district’s grades 4-5 students. The new school is set to be built at the intersection of Division Street and Becida Road.