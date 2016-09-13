BEMIDJI -- The Sanford Center in Bemidji is bringing in a new executive director.

VenuWorks, the management company for the Sanford Center, says Jeff Kossow has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

John Siehl, VenuWorks Chief Operating Officer, said Kossow has worked at events centers in the region, including at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks and the Fargodome in Fargo, and most recently was at the University of Houston, where VenuWorks oversaw the university’s stadium, arena and theater.

“My wife Tracy and I are thrilled to be in Bemidji,” Kossow said.

As part of the transition, Siehl said the Ames, Iowa-based company asked the previous executive director, Mike Cronin, to step back into his prior role as associate director of operations.

Cronin initially began as executive director May 1, taking over the position after former executive director Curtis Webb took a job in Bloomington, Ill., at another VenuWorks facility.

Kossow comes into the role during a time of restructuring at the Sanford Center with three recent layoffs. Siehl said the layoffs, including an event coordinator, food and beverage manager and director of guest experience, were based on the labor at the facility being too heavy for the amount of business coming through the doors.

The Sanford Center is an event facility with a seating capacity of 4,373. The facility broke ground in April 2009 and opened its doors in October 2010, becoming the home for BSU's hockey teams. The arena also hosts concerts, conferences, as well as public and private functions.

The city of Bemidji helps fund the Sanford Center through a subsidy that covers annual operating losses. In 2015, the subsidy budgeted by the city was $325,000.

Kossow was the first executive director for the Alerus Center in Grand Forks before leaving that position in 2002. He also was part of the management team that opened the Fargodome in Fargo and was operations director there until 1996.