Crime report for Sept. 12

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Animal

10:57 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear on the deck of a house at the 16900 block of Stai Drive NW.

Suspicious

8:06 a.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW after the Bemidji Police Department received a report of suspicious people.

Theft

8:23 p.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

Traffic Stop

6:39 p.m. A 40-year-old female was arrested for possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at the 8000 block of Irvine Avenue NW. A 27-year-old male was also cited for numerous violations.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

6:39 p.m. An officer took an assault complaint at the 1200 block of 23rd Street NW.

Suspicious

8:06 a.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested after officers received a report of a man walking in a parking lot at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and brandishing a knife.

Violations/Court Order

8:46 a.m. A 48-year-old male was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Warrant

6:07 p.m. A 44-year-old female was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant after officers received a complaint of an intoxicated female approaching residences at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.