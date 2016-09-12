Fighting fire with fire: BFD offers kitchen fire safety tips

Chris Loebs, assistant fire chief at the Bemidji Fire Department, demonstrates what happens when water is used to put out a kitchen fire on Monday at BSU. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji Fire Captain Justin Sherwood talks to a group of BSU students about how to properly stop a kitchen fire from growing on Monday evening at BSU. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Fire Department fought fire with fire Monday night, using a portable classroom with a working stovetop to show the consequences of incorrectly extinguishing a grease-caused blaze.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Loebs and Fire Captain Justin Sherwood set up shop outside Bemidji State University’s Pine Hall and spoke to first-year students about the dangers of unattended cooking before demonstrating the correct way to put out a grease fire. Later in the demonstration Loebs poured water on the blaze, creating a massive fireball.

Cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of structure fires in the country, state and city.

“Every year we’re running tons of calls here on campus, and they’re all fire-related due to cooking,” Sherwood said. “We’re here to educate the students, especially the new students coming in, about the dangers of...unattended cooking.”

Sherwood said it’s easy to prevent kitchen fires, but it’s important to know how to extinguish them safely.

“The biggest thing to not have a kitchen fire is to not leave it unattended,” Sherwood said. “But if we do have a kitchen fire, a couple things we want students or citizens of our city to do is, one, remove the heat...Never ever do we use water.”

When water hits a grease fire, Sherwood said, it expands 1,700 to times its original size, causing an explosion.

If grease or food does ignite, the best thing to do is to turn off the burner and cover the fire with a pan, removing the oxygen feeding the flames. To avoid cooking fires, people should make sure to stay near the stove or set a timer, wear short, close-fitting or tightly rolled sleeves and even purchase devices meant to extinguish grease fires.

Students should still call the fire department in case of fire, even if they extinguish it safely.

“We’re still going to want to come and check it out,” Sherwood said.