BCHS announces courthouse open house and tour

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society and Beltrami County will host a sesquicentennial open house and tour of the courthouse from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at 619 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The open house will offer visitors a chance to learn about the courthouse’s designation on the National Register of Historic places, learn more about its Beaux-Arts style design and the architecture of the building’s tower and dome.

Visitors are welcome to explore the courthouse on their own, or have a guided tour by staff and volunteers. Refreshments and informational brochures will also be available. The open house is free and open to the public.