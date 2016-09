Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht, left, read a proclamation at the event that celebrated 125 years of Minnesota State Parks and Trails on Saturday morning at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Erika Rivers, Minnesota State Parks and Trails director, passes the Babe the Blue Ox baton onto Charlie Merhar in front of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues on Saturday morning in Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Minnesota State Parks and Trails celebrated 125 years with events along the Paul Bunyan State Trail, which is 115-miles long, the longest of Minnesota's state trails, and the longest continuously paved rail-trail in the entire country. Cyclists left Lake Bemidji State Park at 8 a.m. on the north end of the trail and at Crow Wing State Park at the south end and met in the middle in Hackensack.