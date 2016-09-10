Search
    Coming together for Suicide Prevention (photos)

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 12:48 p.m.
    Beth Anderson, of Duluth, takes off from the start of the 10th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention on Saturday morning at the Sanford Center. Hundreds attended the event that is hosted by Evergreen Youth and Family Services. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Jesse Prince along with other runners start Evergreen Youth and Family Services’ 10th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention on Saturday morning at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    Hundreds attended Evergreen Youth and Family Services’ 10th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention on Saturday morning at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI -- The 10th annual Run/Walk/Skate for Suicide Prevention on Saturday morning at the Sanford Center. Hundreds attended the event that is hosted by Evergreen Youth and Family Services.

    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
