Beltrami County GOP fundraiser Thursday

BEMIDJI -- A Beltrami County Republican fundraiser is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn, 1019 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

Tickets are $80 or $150 per couple. Tickets are available at the Republican Headquarters, 2025 Paul Bunyan Drive NW or at the door at the Hampton Inn. Six candidate speakers will be present including Dave Hughes, Seventh Congressional District; Stewart Mills, Eighth Congressional District; Matt Grossell, House District 2A; Matt Bliss, House District 5A; Paul Utke, Senate District 2 and Justin Eichorn, Senate District 5.