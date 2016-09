NikkiLee Nolden sings her solo in "Sometimes I feel," arranged by Alice Parker and Robert Shaw, during a rehearsal on Friday afternoon at First Lutheran Church.

The BSU choir rehearses "Sometimes I feel," arranged by Alice Parker and Robert Shaw, on Friday afternoon at First Lutheran Church. The choir, under the direction of Dwight Jilek, will perform two songs at the church's 9/11 service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and also the prelude to the 10:45 a.m. service.