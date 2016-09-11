Laporte School receives Monsanto grant
Laporte School recently received a $10,000 competitive Monsanto grant for kindergarten through fifth grade students. The grant will allow for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) carts into the classrooms. The lab allows students to solve real-world problems in collaborative environment. Students will explore robotics, software engineering, coding, mechanics, and structures, circuitry, scientific data and analyses and alternative energy.