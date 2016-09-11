Skip to main content
Kabekona Book Club provides breakfast for Laporte School staff
Posted
Today at 12:32 a.m.
1 / 2
2 / 2
On Aug. 31, the Kabekona Book Club provided breakfast and school supplies for Laporte School staff.
News
local
