Caleigh, a group of three female musicians, has been performing together for 20 years. Pictured from left to right are Lenore Siems, Dee Furfaro and April Larson

BEMIDJI—Twenty years ago, Lenore Siems, Dee Furfaro and April Larson gathered at Lake Bemidji State Park for their first official gig as a band.

There was one small thing missing. They didn't have a name.

"The park ranger came out and said, 'What's the name of your band?' and we all looked at each other and said 'We don't have a name,'" Siems said. "We had learned a song called 'Branching Out' and so we said, 'Branching Out.' The park ranger had thought we had said 'Breaking Out.' He announced us as the band 'Breaking Out.'"

The three immediately realized that they need a name for their band and settled on Caleigh, a gaelic word that means a musical gathering.

Since then, the three female musicians have released five albums on the Lily Label and traveled the state of Minnesota to perform. In honor of their 20th year, the group recently went on tour performing at Mount Rushmore, a house concert in Custer, S.D., and an art festival in Rapid City, S.D.

Caleigh describes their sound as eclectic because their music includes several different styles; and they are constantly trying new ones.

"I heard a blues piece today. Even though I wouldn't do it the way that they did it, I had to write it down because I thought this is a song for us. We don't have any blues yet and we want to keep trying stuff," Larson said.

Along with different styles, each member also plays several different instruments to bring more variety to the stage.

Siems plays mandolin, violin and viola. Furfaro plays percussion, guitar and bass, and vocals. Larson plays harp, banjo, accordion, guitar, keyboard and vocals.

When working on original compositions, the group often tries several different instruments to figure out what sounds best.

"I think it's really fun because we will listen to a song," Siems said, "And then we will go, 'Oh let's try accordion on that, oh no that didn't work, let's try banjo or lets try viola.'"

In terms of the future, the trio isn't sure what will happen, which they find exciting.

"I know we want to record more music," Larson said, "But also just the excitement of not knowing what is going to happen next. It's exciting because we don't know what we are going to do next or where we are going to go play. We are now getting to the age where we will have a little more freedom to do a little bit more of that."

But for the three women, it's more than about the music. Together, while making music, they experienced a lot of life.

"We have been at each other weddings, Dee held my hand when my son was born because my husband had fainted on the floor. She took over and held my hand. We have played at our parents funerals, now their are grandbabies," Siems said. "It's just this whole celebration of each other and it's not about the music, but the music has brought us together and now we celebrate each others journey in other walks of life."

For more information about Caleigh, visit https://caleigh3.wordpress.com/.