BEMIDJI -- As the number of drug-exposed newborns increases, the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center plans to use a new nursery to provide those infants with specialized care.

The new 10-room nursery, which will be completed by the end of the year, is a response to the changing needs to Sanford’s patients according to Lisa Johnson, the medical center’s director of women’s and children’s services.

“We’ve identified with our substance-exposed newborns, that they really strive in that quiet, dark, calm environment, and our current nursery isn’t conducive to that,” Johnson said.

Data provided by Sanford shows the number of newborns potentially exposed to drugs has risen since 2014. That year, 60 child protection holds were placed on babies on the day of delivery due to illicit drug use. In 2015, that number increased to 74 and in the first half of 2016 39 holds were placed.

“We’ve seen those numbers increasing over the past several years,” Johnson said. “We know it’s trending upward.”

The new nursery will replace the current one -- which features an open floor plan and large windows -- and will serve newborns with a variety of special needs, not just infants exposed to drugs.

Rather than putting all babies in the same large room, the new facility will include 10 individual patient rooms, which can be kept dark and quiet when appropriate. The facility will also enable Sanford to care for infants born after 32 weeks of gestation. Currently, Sanford can only care for babies born after 34 weeks.

“We’ll be able to keep those moms here locally so that she can delivery locally,” Johnson said. “Her and baby aren’t being separated then, after birth, so that will be a huge benefit.”

Sanford will turn the site of the old nursery into an operating room that will exclusively serve obstetric patients.

Construction on the $3 million nursery began in late July. Johnson said it will be ready by early January.

“Whenever we can specialize and give care locally, that’s a benefit to our community,” Johnson said. “We’re dedicated to that ongoing assessment of, what do we need to best care for our littlest patients locally?”