PARK RAPIDS -- Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host a presentation titled “Retracing a Voyageur’s Journey,” by Steve Orr and Tom Jessen from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at Armory Square in Park Rapids. More than two centuries ago, rugged French Canadians traveled long distances through Canada and northern Minnesota to transport pelts to market. Orr, of

Nevis, and Jessen, of Bemidji, used authentic canoes, implements, and food as they recreated such a journey in 2015. During July in 2016, they attempted to experience the journey in the reverse direction, beginning at Grand Marais. This year’s trip was cut short by downed trees that blocked access to portages. Orr and Jessen will share stories and pictures from their trips and display many of the tools and equipment used in their travels. The event is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap-accessible.