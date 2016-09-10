Contra Dance on Sunday

BEMIDJI -- A contra dance will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Contra dancing is done in long lines of couples, like the Virginia Reel, according to a release. There is a caller who teaches everything before each dance and then calls with the music. The Duluth band Four Mile Portage, playing bluegrass and celtic style jigs and reels, will perform. No experience necessary, organizers said, and cost is a freewill offering ($5-$10 suggested for adults).