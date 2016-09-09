Mustangs volleyball poised for ‘great season’

The Northome/Kelliher volleyball team is gearing up for a new season with a new head coach, Brittany Ungerecht.

In 2009, Ungerecht coached a Junior Olympic volleyball team in Northome, and said she is eager to work with both new and returning players.

“I think it’ll be a great season,” she said. “We have a lot of highly motivated young women on the team who have been working hard in the offseason without adult motivation. They’ve been doing this all on their own. They’ve been organizing captain’s practices and working really hard.”

Ungerecht praised the Mustangs’ skills, saying they “really meld well together.”

“I’m lucky to have such a dynamic group. All the players have so many skills in so many different positions that it’s very easy to trust them to do a variety of things,” she said. “They’re still one of the most hardworking teams I’ve ever seen.”

In addition to organizing practices, the team also plans to do some volunteer work in the community throughout their season, Ungerecht said.

The Mustangs hosted Cass Lake in the season opener on Aug. 25, winning 3-2 in five games and most recently topped Northland 3-0 on Tuesday night.