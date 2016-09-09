Kelliher/Northome football optimistic on upcoming season

The Kelliher/Northome Mustangs lost 24-20 to Southridge to open the season last Friday, but coach Derrick Gross said he’s optimistic about this year’s team.

“(We are) absolutely looking forward to a great year,” said head coach Derrick Gross.

Coming off an undefeated regular season last year, the Kelliher/Northome football team is returning several all-conference players, who will make up the core group of this year’s team.

“Johnathan Weidenborner will play tight end and defensive end; Clyde Jensen will play tackle and defensive end; fullback Chris Rieger and tailback Daniel Jourdan are both two-way starters and returning all-conference players,” Gross said.

Sophomore Jake Waldo will start at quarterback for the Mustangs, and “got a lot of quality playing time and experience, so we can expect him to be a little bit ahead of your typical sophomore quarterback,” Gross said.

The returning seniors have “varying amount of experience (and) they’re very good and patient with the kids...to reassure them that we’ll get there,” he said.

As for areas of improvement, Gross is hoping to coach the team on maintaining balance on offense.

“We’ve always been known as a run-first team,” he said. “We don’t pass a whole lot, so we’d like to balance that out and get a few more pass attempts.”

The Mustangs are scheduled to take on Nevis tonight at home.