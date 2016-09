(L-R): Blackduck Development Corp. treasurer Grant Frenzel, Marnie Waldo of Choice Therapy-Kelliher, Joe Kapaun of Choice Therapy-Bemidji, BDC President Dwight Kalvig, Dr. Jenna Maus and Orlando Alamano, President of the Blackduck Chamber of Commerce (submitted photo)

Dr. Jenna Maus, the owner, has a clinic in Bemidji as well and will be working in Blackduck on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Maus offers chiropractic services as well as yoga class, according to her website.