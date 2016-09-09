Drakes football looking to improve after 4-6 season

After graduating more than a dozen senior players, head football coach Jeff Volk is “pretty optimistic” about this season.

“We’re a young team, so we’re going to have some growing pains early in the season and hopefully as they get more playing time. I’d like to see us improve and get better each year,” he said.

The Drakes went 4-6 last year, but Volk remains confident the new players -- in addition to returning players -- will produce a good season.

Returning seniors tight end John Smid, offensive lineman Kyle O’Rourke and running back Isaac Volk are the majority of the experience for this year’s team, according to Volk.

“I have six seniors this year, three of those guys saw quite a bit of playing time last year as juniors,” Volk said.

The Drakes lost to Polk County West 32-6 to open the season last week and host Red Lake tonight at 7 p.m.

Sophomore quarterback Ian Frenzel started the game against the Thunder, while junior Brock Leino also spent some time behind center for the Drakes.

Volk hopes to improve on the whole given the number of young players on the team this year.

“We’ve got some kids back at skilled positions that had some experience last year and are athletic kids so I would say our skilled positions would be a strength right now,” he said.

“My older guys are doing a good job as leaders, especially the three that played quite a bit last year and had some experience,” Volk said. “They’re doing a good job helping the younger guys along, and making for an easier transition for them.”

Volk hopes for overall improvement from the team, given the number of new players.

The Drakes have six seniors, eight juniors, 13 sophomores and seven freshmen on the roster this year.

“We’re trying to get better at blocking schemes, or running our routes, or throwing the ball,” he said. “It’s just an improvement day to day because we have so many new kids in the mix.”