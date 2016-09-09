Drakes volleyball spikes record to 3-0

Michaela Sparby (left) and Kailee Brands (right) block the net in Blackduck's match against Bagley on Tuesday night. (Audrey Zimmerman - The American)

Blackduck is now 3-0 on the season after winning matches against Clearbrook-Gonvick and Bigfork as well.

The Flyers won the first game 25-22, before the Lady Drakes took the next three by the scores of 25-23, 25-23 and 25-23.

“I think our success this far can comes from the great teamwork of this team” said head coach Cherry Brands. “They are very determined, never give up and always encouraging each other. It is just a fun team to coach.”

Seniors Michaela Sparby had some “fantastic hits and did an amazing job on defense” while Sierra Stroeing “has become (Blackduck’s) most dependable server,” said Brands of the close win over Bagley.

The Drakes were scheduled to travel to Laporte on Thursday night and will play in a tournament in Pequot Lakes on Saturday morning. The first game is scheduled for 9 a.m.