Drakes football falls to Polk County West in season opener

Ike Volk makes a catch for the Drakes in the season opener against Polk County West. (Audrey Zimmerman - The American)

The Blackduck Drakes opened the season against the Polk County West Thunder last Friday.

It was a hard fought battle by the Drakes, who fell to PCW by a score of 32-6. Sophomore quarterback Ian Frenzel rushed for a touchdown for Blackduck with less than half a minute in the fourth quarter.

Frenzel finished with 53 yards on the ground and another 50 passing yards. Junior Brock Leino also spent some time at quarterback for the Drakes against the Thunder. Senior running back Ike Volk rushed for 19 yards and also caught two passes for 17 yards.

Senior tight end John Smid also had two catches for 18 yards, and junior Michael Juelson had one catch for 15 yards.

Equally impressive was Frenzel with eight tackles in the game. Smid, senior Ian Cease and Volk each had seven, said head coach Jeff Volk.

"We struggled Friday night," Volk said in an email. "I thought we improved as the game went on but we've got a ways to go yet."

"I applaud the kids for their effort," he said. "No matter the score, they were giving 100 percent out there."

Polk County West got out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. Blackduck senior Ian Cease recovered a fumble for the Drakes in the second quarter, but Blackduck was unable to move the ball and the Thunder took that 13-0 lead into halftime.

Polk County West continued to dominate the scoreboard in the second half, scoring a touchdown in the third and two more in the fourth quarter to take a 32-0 lead.

With less than half a minute remaining in the game, Frenzel ran for a touchdown for the Drakes to make the final score 32-6 and avoid the shutout.

Blackduck hosts Red Lake (0-1) tonight at 7 p.m. Red Lake lost to Fosston on Friday, 28-6.