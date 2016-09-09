Blackduck City Council meets, discusses patio project
The Blackduck City Council met Tuesday night and discussed updates on building a patio outside The Pond, as well as the success of this year’s Backwoods Bash and some brief updates on the main road construction project.
According to Public Works Supervisor Bob Klug, Jr., a bid was put in by Laporte-based Complete Concrete Works to install a patio at The Pond. The estimated size of the patio is 14 feet-by-40 feet and will be level with the door to The Pond. If desired, the patio can be insulated and personalized with color, Klug said.
“If we want insulation, (Complete Concrete) said they would install it if we bought at and there won’t be a charge to do that,” said Klug.
In other news:
Shawda Lahr, manager of The Pond, said liquor sales were down at the Backwoods Bash this year, about $1,100 less than last year, but attributed that loss to the cold weather and rain.
Road construction near Summit Avenue should resume this week, according to construction technician Brandon Carlson with Widseth Smith Nolting.
A vacancy for the police chief was posted last Thursday and the application deadline is Monday, Oct. 3. City Administrator Christina Regas said she is already aware of interested parties. A new police officer, Andrew Jespersen, started in August.
Golf Course Superintendent Jim Andersen said the new fairway and greens mowers are running well. The season is wrapping up but he expects Thursday night scrambles to continue through September.
The Beltrami County Commissioner Public Meeting with candidates Tim Sumner and Vince Gross will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at City Hall.
The Blackduck Farmers Market is still open every Saturday at the Wayside Park.