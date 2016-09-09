Blackduck City Council meets, discusses patio project

The Blackduck City Council met Tuesday night and discussed updates on building a patio outside The Pond, as well as the success of this year’s Backwoods Bash and some brief updates on the main road construction project.

According to Public Works Supervisor Bob Klug, Jr., a bid was put in by Laporte-based Complete Concrete Works to install a patio at The Pond. The estimated size of the patio is 14 feet-by-40 feet and will be level with the door to The Pond. If desired, the patio can be insulated and personalized with color, Klug said.

“If we want insulation, (Complete Concrete) said they would install it if we bought at and there won’t be a charge to do that,” said Klug.

In other news: